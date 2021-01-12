Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Sells $448,635.00 in Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of HIBB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.42. 22,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,295. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a market cap of $903.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 366.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at $3,625,000.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.
