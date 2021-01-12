Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Sells $448,635.00 in Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.42. 22,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,295. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a market cap of $903.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIBB. ValuEngine cut Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 366.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at $3,625,000.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

