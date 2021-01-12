Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.57. 281,520 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 163,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 20.6% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,730,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period.

