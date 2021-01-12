Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.95

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 1820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

A number of research firms have commented on HI. BidaskClub raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.96%.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $189,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997 over the last three months. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

