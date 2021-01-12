Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Market Cap Hits $1.17 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $706.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00041215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.98 or 0.00376456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.76 or 0.04457242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

