Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Trading 6.2% Higher

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.17. 179,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 110,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

