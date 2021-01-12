Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,368 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.04. 3,546,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,510. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.46. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

