Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,735 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,170 shares of company stock worth $64,585,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,670,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.14. The company has a market cap of $227.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

