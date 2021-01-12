Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $20.81 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.3% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Apple stock opened at $128.98 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.