Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 802 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $18.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,737.43. 1,461,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,140. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,764.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,604.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

