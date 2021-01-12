HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Up 5.8%

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.35. 2,073,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,225,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HFC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 339.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 43.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,078,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,683,000 after buying an additional 629,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

