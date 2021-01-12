Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,224 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on HRL. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

