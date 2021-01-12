Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

MBB stock opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.12. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

