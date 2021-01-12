Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.64. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

