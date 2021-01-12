Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,550 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $44.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

