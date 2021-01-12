Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,004 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 120.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $73.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

