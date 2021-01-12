Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,147,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,101 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

