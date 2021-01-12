Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,479,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $151.07 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $137.36 and a one year high of $179.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

