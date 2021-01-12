Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $12.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.4% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

