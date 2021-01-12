Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $31.67 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 10.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $31,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $132.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.84. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $134.17.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

