Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,766 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises about 0.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,064,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 89,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,503 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 60,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 49,489 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 268.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

RODM stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.