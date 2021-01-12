Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,779,000 after purchasing an additional 828,156 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,451,000 after purchasing an additional 605,079 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,045,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,335,000 after buying an additional 285,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,057,000.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.62. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

