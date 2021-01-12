Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,721 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.63. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

