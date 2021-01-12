HorusPay (HORUS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $162,778.90

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $162,778.90 and $32.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00112374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00266013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00065000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00062349 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay Token Trading

