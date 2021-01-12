Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Trading 6.2% Higher

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 854,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,327,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Hoth Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

