HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $132.16

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.16 and traded as high as $136.68. HOYA shares last traded at $135.22, with a volume of 21,146 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.45.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

