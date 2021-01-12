HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the period. HP accounts for approximately 1.2% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HP by 1,286.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. 100,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,608. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

