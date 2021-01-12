HTMLCOIN Market Capitalization Tops $2.62 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $47,642.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,597.17 or 0.99546283 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00374882 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00537016 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00143433 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002395 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00025511 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002111 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

