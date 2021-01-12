Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $172.12

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $172.12 and last traded at $171.70, with a volume of 1466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $3,589,149.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,564,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

