Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BOSSY traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. 10,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.98 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

