Humaniq Price Tops $0.0061 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $40,232.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00040970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00381271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.45 or 0.04254840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

