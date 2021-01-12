Humanscape (HUM) One Day Volume Hits $377,118.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $377,118.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00041135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00042660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00376174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.41 or 0.04394077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.