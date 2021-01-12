HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.0654 on Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One HUNT token can currently be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and $7.94 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00066141 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00063694 BTC.

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

HUNT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

