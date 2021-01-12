Huntington National Bank Acquires 1,182 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $372.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.59. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $387.94. The stock has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.75.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.