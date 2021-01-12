Huntington National Bank Acquires 1,972 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of M&T Bank worth $21,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in M&T Bank by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $1,455,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $2,287,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $146.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average is $109.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

