Huntington National Bank Acquires 1,987 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Mastercard by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after acquiring an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,696,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $797,228,000 after acquiring an additional 265,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.61.

MA opened at $348.20 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

