Huntington National Bank Acquires 3,423 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,318 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $6,521,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 42.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,975 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.21.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $132,770.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,452 shares of company stock worth $3,625,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

