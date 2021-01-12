Huntington National Bank Acquires 56,933 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,933 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 1.28% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $21,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66.

