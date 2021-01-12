Huntington National Bank Acquires 89,098 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,098 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $19,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,493,000 after buying an additional 385,538 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,439 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 628,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,981,000 after purchasing an additional 122,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 602,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,606,000 after buying an additional 131,175 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

NYSE MKC opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

