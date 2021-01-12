Huntington National Bank Buys 89,098 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,098 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $19,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

