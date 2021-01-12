Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

