Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 32.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Okta by 75.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Okta by 302.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,019,478.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 221,649 shares of company stock valued at $52,770,426. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.89. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $287.35. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of -130.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.