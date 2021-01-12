Huntington National Bank Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 99.0% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 74,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

TMUS opened at $132.93 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $164.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

