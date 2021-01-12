Huntington National Bank Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,506,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $465,697,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $63.65. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

