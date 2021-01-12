Huntington National Bank Has $17.74 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $17,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,761,000 after purchasing an additional 162,971 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,108,000 after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after purchasing an additional 138,071 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.89.

Shares of KMB opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.93 and its 200 day moving average is $144.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

