Huntington National Bank Has $19.58 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,715,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

