Huntington National Bank Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. United Bank increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $112.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.