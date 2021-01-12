Huntington National Bank Has $6.56 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $152.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion and a PE ratio of -107.28. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $167.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.16.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total transaction of $572,311.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,697 shares of company stock valued at $88,621,966 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.