Huntington National Bank Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 24.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 997,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $73,442,000 after purchasing an additional 198,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 101,894 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a PE ratio of 94.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.