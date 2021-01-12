Huntington National Bank Has $9.38 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $811.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,112.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $884.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $653.62 and a 200 day moving average of $441.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

