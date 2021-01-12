Huntington National Bank Has $9.51 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $159.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

